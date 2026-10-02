Member Event: Tales on the Rails

All aboard, Shiloh members and guests! Join us for an amazing train ride through the Ozarks during peak fall foliage on Sunday, November 1 with Tales on the Rails!! We’ll take the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad for a trip to Winslow and back for fantastic views of the Ozarks not typically seen from the highway. While mingling with fellow museum members, Shiloh Historian Rachel Whitaker will talk about the historic landmarks and railroad history along the way and will present a program about Winslow’s “petticoat government.” Prizes will also be given!

The train will depart from the Springdale Depot at 2 p.m. and is expected to return around 5:30 pm. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Tickets are $65 each for Shiloh Museum members and $90 each for non-members.

Not a member? it’s never too late to become one! For details, click here: https://shilohmuseum.org/membership/

To register for Tales on the Rails, fill out the form at this link: https://shilohmuseum.org/event/tales-on-the-rails/