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Midnight Movies Haunted House

Midnight Movies Haunted House

Midnight Movies is Northwest Arkansas’ immersive haunted attraction, where fictional original horror stories are brought to life through movie-quality sets, live actors, special effects and cinematic sound. From the moment your feature presentation begins, you’ll step directly into a world of slashers, creatures and supernatural terror.

Open every Friday and Saturday in Gravette, Arkansas from 7pm-11pm for the month of October.

This is more than a haunted house—it’s a full-scale horror experience designed to make you feel like you’ve walked into the middle of a scary story. Gather your bravest friends and we'll see you there.

Can Do Hardware/Midnight Movies
27.99
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Can Do Hardware
6208754050
larryfleury@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

larryfleury@gmail.com
Can Do Hardware/Midnight Movies
03 3rd Ave SW
Gravette, Arkansas 72736
https://midnightmovies.hytix.com/