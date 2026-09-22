Midnight Movies Haunted House
Midnight Movies Haunted House
Midnight Movies is Northwest Arkansas’ immersive haunted attraction, where fictional original horror stories are brought to life through movie-quality sets, live actors, special effects and cinematic sound. From the moment your feature presentation begins, you’ll step directly into a world of slashers, creatures and supernatural terror.
Open every Friday and Saturday in Gravette, Arkansas from 7pm-11pm for the month of October.
This is more than a haunted house—it’s a full-scale horror experience designed to make you feel like you’ve walked into the middle of a scary story. Gather your bravest friends and we'll see you there.
Can Do Hardware/Midnight Movies
27.99
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Can Do Hardware
6208754050
larryfleury@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
larryfleury@gmail.com
Can Do Hardware/Midnight Movies
03 3rd Ave SWGravette, Arkansas 72736