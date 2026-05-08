Momentary Summer Camp | Music Production Studio with Big Piph (Ages 14-18)
Momentary Summer Camp | Music Production Studio with Big Piph (Ages 14-18)
Enter the Music Production Studio at the Momentary, where teens interested in song writing, hip hop, and visual storytelling can explore their creative interests and create something new! Led by hip hop ambassador and community activator Epiphany “Big Piph” Morrow, teens will learn how to execute their creative ideas and create their own music.
This camp is exclusive to high school students (incoming freshmen through recent graduates). Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
The Momentary
$200 ($160 for members)
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Jun 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com