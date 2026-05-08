Momentary Summer Camp | Music Production Studio with Big Piph (Ages 14-18)

Enter the Music Production Studio at the Momentary, where teens interested in song writing, hip hop, and visual storytelling can explore their creative interests and create something new! Led by hip hop ambassador and community activator Epiphany “Big Piph” Morrow, teens will learn how to execute their creative ideas and create their own music.

This camp is exclusive to high school students (incoming freshmen through recent graduates). Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.