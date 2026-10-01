The spirits are stirring, the pumpkins are glowing, and Murder & Mayhem is creeping back into the River Valley!

The highly anticipated fall tradition returns October 22, 23, and 29, 2026, for an evening of MURDER AND MAYHEM GHOST HUNT & TOUR!

Prepare for a delightfully spooky night filled with hayrides, dinner, cocktails, ghost tours, and actual ghost hunts inside the historic Fort Smith Museum of History and The Clayton House. The evening concludes with dessert beneath the autumn sky in the historic Bonneville House courtyard.

Costumes are encouraged! Whether you arrive as a mysterious Victorian spirit, a wicked witch, a dashing detective, or something that goes bump in the night, get into the spirit of the season and make an evening of it! Prefer to come as yourself? That's perfectly fine, too. Just bring your appetite for adventure and a little courage for the ghost hunt! (Adult-only event.)

EVENT DETAILS

October 22, 23 & 29, 2026

$100 per person

Tickets go on sale October 1, 2026!

Check-in & Hayride Departure:

Bonneville House Parking Lot

Corner of North 7th Street and North C Street

Check-in and loading begin at 5:15 PM.

Hayrides depart at 5:30 PM SHARP! Don't be late—or you might find yourself left behind with the ghosts!

Tickets are limited and this River Valley favorite sells out quickly, so don't wait until the spirits have claimed them all!

Want to join the fun as a sponsor? We'd love to have you along for the haunting! Please email for the Sponsorship Form and more details.

Come for the history. Stay for the mystery. Leave wondering what followed you home...

