My Boo: DINK Halloween Social
My Boo: DINK Halloween Social
Grab your boo and join us for My Boo: Halloween DINK Social, a spooky-fun evening for Double Income, No Kids couples! Enjoy festive activities, drinks, treats, and plenty of opportunities to mingle, meet other couples, and celebrate the season together—all while supporting animal welfare at Best Friends.
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org