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My Boo: DINK Halloween Social

My Boo: DINK Halloween Social

Grab your boo and join us for My Boo: Halloween DINK Social, a spooky-fun evening for Double Income, No Kids couples! Enjoy festive activities, drinks, treats, and plenty of opportunities to mingle, meet other couples, and celebrate the season together—all while supporting animal welfare at Best Friends.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas