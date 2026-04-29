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National Military Appreciation Month Protest

National Military Appreciation Month Protest

May is National Military Appreciation Month. Indivisible NWA invites you to join us as we support our veterans and protest illegal wars.

For more information and to sign up: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenwa/event/947332/
Check out the INWA calendar of events: https://indivisiblenwa.org/inwa-calendar-of-events/
Find INWA online: https://linktr.ee/IndivisibleNWA

INWA National Military Appreciation Month Protest
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Indivisible Northwest Arkansas
4793812868
INWA-Mobilize@pm.me
IndivisibleNWA.org
INWA National Military Appreciation Month Protest
811 Summit Loop
Rogers, Arkansas 72756
4793812868
mail@davidlarson.net
indivisiblenwa.org