National Military Appreciation Month Protest

May is National Military Appreciation Month. Indivisible NWA invites you to join us as we support our veterans and protest illegal wars.

For more information and to sign up: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenwa/event/947332/

Check out the INWA calendar of events: https://indivisiblenwa.org/inwa-calendar-of-events/

Find INWA online: https://linktr.ee/IndivisibleNWA