National Military Appreciation Month Protest
National Military Appreciation Month Protest
May is National Military Appreciation Month. Indivisible NWA invites you to join us as we support our veterans and protest illegal wars.
For more information and to sign up: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenwa/event/947332/
Check out the INWA calendar of events: https://indivisiblenwa.org/inwa-calendar-of-events/
Find INWA online: https://linktr.ee/IndivisibleNWA
INWA National Military Appreciation Month Protest
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Indivisible Northwest Arkansas
4793812868
INWA-Mobilize@pm.me
INWA National Military Appreciation Month Protest
811 Summit LoopRogers, Arkansas 72756
4793812868
mail@davidlarson.net