Native by Design: Improving Stormwater the Natural Way

Copilot said: Join Wild Ones for a guided tour of a stormwater detention basin that has been transformed with native plantings to enhance water quality, support local wildlife, and provide valuable ecological benefits. Learn how native vegetation can help improve stormwater management while creating healthier, more resilient landscapes.

Limited parking is available along the road in the residential neighborhood. Carpooling in encouraged. Please be considerate and DO NOT block any driveways, fire hydrants, or mailboxes.

During this tour, participants will explore how the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) and the City of Springdale transformed a conventional dry detention basin into a thriving ecological feature. This innovative retrofit demonstrates how stormwater infrastructure can be reimagined to support both environmental and community goals.

The site showcases the strategic use of native wetland vegetation and hydrologic modifications that extend water retention time, allowing for greater sediment and nutrient uptake. These changes not only improve water quality but also create habitat for a variety of wildlife, enhancing biodiversity in an urban setting.

Participants will learn about the design process, implementation challenges, and long-term benefits of converting traditional stormwater systems into multifunctional green spaces. The project serves as a model for integrating ecological restoration with urban planning, balancing aesthetics, habitat value, and water quality improvements in a community-friendly environment.

We may also visit other nearby locations if time allows.