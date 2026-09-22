Needle Felted Mushrooms @ Fiber Fest
Needle Felted Mushrooms @ Fiber Fest
Alice Steinkraus will teach the basics of needle felting with wool, an art that shapes wool into three dimensional forms with simple and easy to use tools. In this class, students will construct a colorful mushroom.
Class is limited to people ages 14 and up. Workshop fee includes all materials.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org