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Needle Felted Mushrooms @ Fiber Fest

Needle Felted Mushrooms @ Fiber Fest

Alice Steinkraus will teach the basics of needle felting with wool, an art that shapes wool into three dimensional forms with simple and easy to use tools. In this class, students will construct a colorful mushroom.

Class is limited to people ages 14 and up. Workshop fee includes all materials.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org