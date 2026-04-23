New Exhibit - Ozark Tourism: Land of a Million Smiles

The Rogers Historical Museum presents the upcoming temporary exhibit, “Ozark Tourism: Land of a Million Smiles.” The exhibit will be on display in the Trammel Gallery from April 25, 2026-April 1, 2028.

People have been drawn to the natural beauty and recreational wonders that Northwest Arkansas has to offer for over a century. From the natural springs and rivers to historic sites and museums, tourism has become one of the region’s leading industries.

This exhibit shares the history of tourism in the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas, exploring everything from places promoting fresh, healing spring waters, such as the resort towns of Monte Ne and Bella Vista, to modern recreational pastimes that make tourism a billion-dollar industry in the state.