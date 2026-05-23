Norman Rockwell's Paintings
Norman Rockwell's Paintings
To celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation on Flag Day, Johnny Haney, retired Bentonville businessman , former Board member of the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., and collector of limited edition Rockwell prints, will give a talk about Rockwell's Four Freedoms and other Rockwell paintings. Some of his prints will be on display.
Bella Vista Historical Museum
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Event Supported By
Bella Vista Historical Society
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com
Bella Vista Historical Museum
1885 Bella Vista Way, corner of Highway 71 and KingslandBella Vista, Arkansas 72714
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com