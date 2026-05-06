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Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents "The Patriot Hour"

Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents "The Patriot Hour"

"The Patriot Hour" is a lively live audio theater production by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, celebrating America’s founding through two dramatic presentations: The Signing of the Declaration of Independence and Washington Crossing the Delaware. Performed in the style of classic radio drama with voice actors, music, and live sound effects, this family-friendly show brings history to life in honor of America 250.

United Lutheran Church
$10 Adult/$5 Children/Students
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater (NWAAT)
479-466-3368
nwaaudiotheater@gmail.com
United Lutheran Church
100 Cooper Road
Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715
479-790-4915
https://www.facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater