NWA Book Fest Kids 2026
NWA Book Fest Kids 2026
NWA Book Fest Kids is Back for 2026 at The Apollo on Emma in Springdale! Join us for storytimes from over 20 local and regional children’s authors, crafts, activities, workshops, a Kid’s Writing Contest, the Lil’ Bookish Market featuring all your favorite local booksellers, Kona Ice, and more! It’s going to be a great day!
The Apollo on Emma
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
NWA Book Fest
hello@nwabookfest.com
The Apollo on Emma
308 W Emma AveSpringdale, Arkansas 72764