NWA Gridiron Show 2026: "Totally Revolting"
NWA Gridiron Show 2026: "Totally Revolting"
The Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show's annual sketch comedy performance returns to Springdale for two nights just before the November election, your last chance to laugh before we all have to cry again! Proceeds go toward the regional chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists scholarship fund for journalism students at the University of Arkansas and the NorthWest Arkansas Community College
The Jones Center
$40
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Society of Professional Journalists
Artist Group Info
calison@uark.edu