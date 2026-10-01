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NWA Gridiron Show 2026: "Totally Revolting"

NWA Gridiron Show 2026: "Totally Revolting"

The Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show's annual sketch comedy performance returns to Springdale for two nights just before the November election, your last chance to laugh before we all have to cry again! Proceeds go toward the regional chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists scholarship fund for journalism students at the University of Arkansas and the NorthWest Arkansas Community College

The Jones Center
$40
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Society of Professional Journalists
https://nwagridiron.com

Artist Group Info

calison@uark.edu
The Jones Center
922 E Emma Ave.
Springdale, Arkansas 72764
www.thejonescenter.net/