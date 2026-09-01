NWACC: Who Wrote the Mozart Requiem? Music and Stories of the Last Days of Amadeus

These days, nearly everyone—even non-musicians—recognizes “The Mozart Requiem,” partly thanks to the film “Amadeus.” But few realize that Mozart only completed a small portion of the work. In fact, most don’t know that the piece was commissioned from Mozart by Count Franz von Walsegg, an amateur composer who wanted to claim it as his own. The arrangement was all hush-hush and well-paid, which suited Mozart during a difficult financial time.

When Mozart died, the Requiem was far from finished—of the fifteen required movements, only the opening was complete, though drafts existed for the rest. Mozart’s wife, Constanze, was suddenly faced with debts and the pressure to deliver the commission in full. With no way to return the advance, she turned to Mozart’s friends and students, asking them to complete the work so the family could fulfill their obligations and collect the remaining commission.

It’s a fascinating chapter in music history—one that’s rarely told and is still shrouded in mystery centuries later. Our approach will bring this story to life through narration, visuals, and performance, featuring the NWACC Chamber Singers, faculty, and guest artists from across NWA. Experience choral works, string quartets, and soloists, all woven into the storytelling.

Tickets are $20 ($18 for members), $10 for students. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.