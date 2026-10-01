October 8 Charity Bingo to Benefit The NWA Humane Society at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville

Want better odds at winning than PowerBall? All Saints' Episcopal Church is pleased to an Thursday, Oct. 8 at All Saints' Episcopal Church (at 2904 NW 3rd St. in #bentonvillearkansas). Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. New bingo card daubers, food and soft drinks will be sold starting at the event. 10 rounds of bingo (with a cash prize for every round) start at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by a raffle. End time is approximately at 8:30pm. One ticket costs $25 which gets you one set of bingo cards & one raffle ticket for the $125 raffle. Part of proceeds will go to help the NWA Human Society in Rogers.