October 8 Charity Bingo to Benefit The NWA Humane Society at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville
October 8 Charity Bingo to Benefit The NWA Humane Society at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville
Want better odds at winning than PowerBall? All Saints' Episcopal Church is pleased to an Thursday, Oct. 8 at All Saints' Episcopal Church (at 2904 NW 3rd St. in #bentonvillearkansas). Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. New bingo card daubers, food and soft drinks will be sold starting at the event. 10 rounds of bingo (with a cash prize for every round) start at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by a raffle. End time is approximately at 8:30pm. One ticket costs $25 which gets you one set of bingo cards & one raffle ticket for the $125 raffle. Part of proceeds will go to help the NWA Human Society in Rogers.
All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville
25
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville
479-715-5182
info@allsaintsbentonville.org
All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville
2904 NW 3rd StBentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-715-5182
info@allsaintsbentonville.org