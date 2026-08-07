OLLI: A Diplomatic Life-Tales From Serving Overseas

Join former senior level U.S. diplomat Kimberly Atkinson, for an engaging and informative program that will take the audience overseas into some of the most critical areas of our current focus around the globe. Drawing on her career abroad, she shares vivid stories that illustrate both the everyday realities and high-stakes moments of diplomatic work.

The program explores how U.S. embassies support citizens overseas, along with the rewards and challenges of international service. From evacuations in the Middle East to conflict zones like Ukraine, participants gain perspective on diplomacy in an ever-changing global landscape. This interactive session invites questions and discussion, offering a rare glimpse into life on the frontlines of U.S. foreign policy.