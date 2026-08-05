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OLLI: A Hike Back in Time, Rock City on Kessler Mountain

OLLI: A Hike Back in Time, Rock City on Kessler Mountain

Participants take a journey into deep time, exploring the Fayetteville area long before human settlement. Retired geologists Chris Moyer and Mac McGilvery introduce the foundations of geology before delving into the geologic history of the region and the ways it has shaped the surrounding landscape.

Following the brief lecture, participants hike through Rock City and along the Fayetteville Traverse trail at Kessler Mountain. Along the route, outcrops and scenic vistas provide clear, realworld illustrations of the concepts discussed, highlighting geology’s role in forming today’s topography.

Participants are to wear comfortable shoes and bring a hiking stick (if needed.)

Activity Level: 2

Fayettechill (Smokehouse) Lecture; Rock City Trail Kessler Mountain - Hike
$24 member / $39 non-member
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Fayettechill (Smokehouse) Lecture; Rock City Trail Kessler Mountain - Hike
1725 S Smoke House Trail
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu