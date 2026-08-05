OLLI: A Hike Back in Time, Rock City on Kessler Mountain

Participants take a journey into deep time, exploring the Fayetteville area long before human settlement. Retired geologists Chris Moyer and Mac McGilvery introduce the foundations of geology before delving into the geologic history of the region and the ways it has shaped the surrounding landscape.

Following the brief lecture, participants hike through Rock City and along the Fayetteville Traverse trail at Kessler Mountain. Along the route, outcrops and scenic vistas provide clear, realworld illustrations of the concepts discussed, highlighting geology’s role in forming today’s topography.

Participants are to wear comfortable shoes and bring a hiking stick (if needed.)

Activity Level: 2