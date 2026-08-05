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OLLI: America 250-The Amazing Women of The American Revolution

OLLI: America 250-The Amazing Women of The American Revolution

Judith Tavano, nationally recognized generational scholar, leads a twopart exploration of the often overlooked roles women played during the American Revolution.

The program highlights the contributions of Patriot, Loyalist, Indigenous, and enslaved women through their work in domestic life, espionage, combat support, and political expression. Drawing on scholarship emerging since the 1970s, the class brings forward stories that deepen and broaden the historical narrative. Tavano shares these accounts with a personal commitment to honoring the women whose lives shaped this transformative era.

OLLI Headquarters
$25 member / $40 non-member
Every 2 weeks through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu