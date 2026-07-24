OLLI: Back on Your Feet: Practical Fall Recovery Skills

Falls are not an inevitable part of aging, but when they occur, knowing how to respond is essential. This hands-on class, led by Dr. Jennifer Vincenzo of UAMS and Dr. John (Johnny) Rider of the University of Arkansas, teaches older adults how to safely recover from a fall, protect themselves from further injury, and assist another person when needed. Participants will learn techniques for getting up from the floor, recognizing when to call for emergency assistance, and preventing future falls. The class also introduces tools such as medical alert systems that can enhance safety and peace of mind. The session emphasizes practical skills, confidence-building, and personal safety in a supportive environment. Family members and caregivers are welcome. Activity Level: 1