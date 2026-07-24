OLLI: Bark & Recreation: A Dog Training Session

Dog Party USA, a multi-year winner of "Best Boarding and Daycare," invites participants and their dogs to a special one-hour introductory educational experience in a relaxed park-and-pool setting. The facility has welcomed dogs for 20 years, offering play sessions, training, and overnight stays. Participants will enjoy snacks and beverages while learning from the Dog Party USA team as their dogs play, splash, and socialize. Casual attire is recommended, and participants may enter the pool with their dogs if they wish. Come see why dogs (and their humans) love Dog Party USA. It's fun, it's friendly, and it's the perfect outing for you and your best friend. To keep every tail wagging safely, all Dogs must provide proof of current vaccinations for rabies, DHLPP, and Bordetella. The cost of the training session is included in your program cost.