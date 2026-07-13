OLLI: Bringing Arkansas's Stories & Characters to Life With Larry Foley

Larry Foley, University of Arkansas Professor Emeritus, has been producing stories about Arkansas for 50 years. In this 3-hour interactive presentation, he will show segments of some of his favorite films and most compelling characters, from a baptism on the Buffalo River, to a death-bed reenactment with Judge Isaac Parker, the Hangin’ Judge. Foley will wax about narrators he has used, places he has filmed, and the techniques he employs to bring history to life. Lunch will be provided and is included in the cost of program