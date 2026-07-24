OLLI: Can We Talk? Respectful Conversations on Difficult Topics

Led by Glen White, retired psychologist and founding member of Braver Angels of Arkansas, and David Childs, Braver Angels ambassador, this two-hour interactive workshop introduces participants to Braver Angels, a national nonpartisan organization dedicated to reducing polarization. The session explores the forces that drive tribalism and highlights the true story of Daryl Davis, a Black musician whose friendships with Ku Klux Klan members prompted many to leave the organization. Participants will learn the LAPP framework Listen, Acknowledge/Agree, Pivot, and Perspective-a set of four practical skills for navigating difficult conversations. Each skill is clearly defined and illustrated with real examples. The workshop includes hands-on practice, coaching, and a live modeled conversation. Volunteers may participate in a guided real-time dialogue. The session concludes with open discussion and Q&A. Lunch will be provided and is included in the program cost.