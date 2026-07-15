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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

OLLI: Don't Let Falls Trip You Up

OLLI: Don't Let Falls Trip You Up

This interactive program helps older adults reduce their risk of falls while maintaining confidence and independence. Led by Physical Therapist (PT) Dr. Jennifer Vincenzo and Occupational Therapist (OT) Dr. John (Johnny) Rider, the session combines practical education with actionable strategies to prevent falls in daily life. Participants will learn how factors such as strength, vision, medications, and home setup influence stability. The program introduces simple exercises to improve mobility and offers tips for creating safer environments. Participants will leave with increased aware ness, practical tools, and greater confidence to remain active and steady. Activity Level: 1

UAMS, NW Campus
$15 member / $30 non member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
UAMS, NW Campus
1125 N College Ave
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703