OLLI: Election Integrity & Security
OLLI: Election Integrity & Security
This class focuses on the steps the Washington County Election Commission takes to ensure election integrity and security, guided by Jennifer Price, Director of Elections for Washington County. Topics include ballot creation, equipment testing, Election Day procedures, chain-of-custody protocols, and the certification process. Participants will have the opportunity to view election equipment and observe each stage of the process firsthand. The class also addresses recent Presidential Executive Orders, the SAVE Act, and their potential impact on voting in Washington County
Election Commission Office
$19 member / $34 non member
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Election Commission Office
2721 South Brink DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72701