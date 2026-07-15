OLLI: Fermentary Public House-Behind the Scenes & Bites

Participants will enjoy a re laxed social outing at Fermentary Public House, a locally owned brewery known for its craft beer, cider, and welcoming atmosphere. The visit includes a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process and the unique qualities that make this venue a community favorite. After the tour, participants may stay to enjoy smash burgers, charcuterie, and beverages of their choice. Food and drink will be available for purchase, allowing each participant to tailor their experience. The program fee covers administrative costs only. Food and drink will be purchased individually (cost TBD)