OLLI: Friday Night Lights: An Inside Look at Fayetteville Bulldog Football
OLLI: Friday Night Lights: An Inside Look at Fayetteville Bulldog Football
Participants will experience the excitement of a hometown tradition during an evening at Harmon Stadium on Friday, September 11. This behind-the-scenes program reveals what it takes to bring Friday night football to life. The session highlights the coordinated efforts of players, coaches, band members, spirit teams, and game-day staff-more than 500 students working together to create a spirited community event. This insider experience offers a deeper appreciation for the teamwork, preparation, and energy that make game night memorable.
Fayetteville HS Football Field
$19 member / $34 non member
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Fayetteville HS Football Field
235 South BuchananFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu