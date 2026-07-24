OLLI: Friday Night Lights: An Inside Look at Fayetteville Bulldog Football

Participants will experience the excitement of a hometown tradition during an evening at Harmon Stadium on Friday, September 11. This behind-the-scenes program reveals what it takes to bring Friday night football to life. The session highlights the coordinated efforts of players, coaches, band members, spirit teams, and game-day staff-more than 500 students working together to create a spirited community event. This insider experience offers a deeper appreciation for the teamwork, preparation, and energy that make game night memorable.