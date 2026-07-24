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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

OLLI: Friday Night Lights: An Inside Look at Fayetteville Bulldog Football

OLLI: Friday Night Lights: An Inside Look at Fayetteville Bulldog Football

Participants will experience the excitement of a hometown tradition during an evening at Harmon Stadium on Friday, September 11. This behind-the-scenes program reveals what it takes to bring Friday night football to life. The session highlights the coordinated efforts of players, coaches, band members, spirit teams, and game-day staff-more than 500 students working together to create a spirited community event. This insider experience offers a deeper appreciation for the teamwork, preparation, and energy that make game night memorable.

Fayetteville HS Football Field
$19 member / $34 non member
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Fayetteville HS Football Field
235 South Buchanan
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu