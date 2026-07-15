OLLI: From Forest to Frame-Exploring Mass Timber Design

Led by UA Professor of Architecture Peter MacKeith, this short course introduces participants to the principles of mass timber design and construction—a rapidly expanding field in contemporary architecture, engineering, and construction. The course explores the material’s roots in vernacular building traditions, its relationship to forestry and materials science, and its role in sustainable environmental design. Participants will tour four mass timber facilities on the University of Arkansas campus: the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation, the Library Annex, the Adohi Residence Hall, and the I3R Research Facility. Architects, engineers, and contractors involved in each project will share insights into design logic, construction methods, and the future of mass timber. The first session concludes with a guided tour of the Anthony Timberlands Center. During the second session, participants will meet at a designated location and travel together by bus to visit the remaining facilities. Activity Level: 1 (Current Members Only)