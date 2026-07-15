OLLI: Hike at Cherokee Prairie Natural Area

Discover the beauty and ecological significance of one of Arkansas’s last remaining tallgrass prairies on this guided hike through Cherokee Prairie Natural Area. Located just north of Charleston, this remarkable land scape offers a glimpse of the once-expansive Cherokee Prairie that covers western Arkansas. Participants will be joined by ANHC botanist Ben Benton, exploring native plants and learning about the ecosystem that supports rare and endangered species. As you walk through the prairie’s shifting colors and textures, you’ll also experience the importance of Prairie Creek, which winds through the area and sustains a rich variety of wildlife. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes and bring water and a hiking stick if needed. Meeting information and other details will be sent in the program reminder. Activity Level: 2