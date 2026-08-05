OLLI: Hike the Ozark National Forest-Cove Creek
OLLI: Hike the Ozark National Forest-Cove Creek
Participants join Lloyd Keck for a fall hike through a remote area of the Ozark National Forest, where autumn color creates a vivid backdrop. This 2.5-mile trek offers opportunities to learn about regional plant life, wildlife, and the cultural and natural history of the area.
Participants should wear comfortable clothing and footwear and bring water and a hiking stick if desired.
Activity Level: 3 (Challenging due to distance, elevation changes, and terrain).
OLLI Headquarters & Ozark National Forest
$29 (CR) members, $49 (TR) members / $44 (CR) non member, $64 (TR) non member
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters & Ozark National Forest
Hiking Trail RussellvilleRussellville, Arkansas 72801
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu