OLLI: Hike the Ozark National Forest-Cove Creek

Participants join Lloyd Keck for a fall hike through a remote area of the Ozark National Forest, where autumn color creates a vivid backdrop. This 2.5-mile trek offers opportunities to learn about regional plant life, wildlife, and the cultural and natural history of the area.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing and footwear and bring water and a hiking stick if desired.

Activity Level: 3 (Challenging due to distance, elevation changes, and terrain).

