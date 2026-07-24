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OLLI: How Memories Inform Health

OLLI: How Memories Inform Health

This program explores the powerful role memory plays in the health of older adults. As people age, long-term memories often become more vivid and influential, shaping identity and emotional well-being. Positive memories can offer comfort and stability, while unresolved or traumatic memories may contribute to stress, anxiety, or depression. Dr. Orie Quinn, founder of the Ozark Holistic Center and frequent OLLI presenter, emphasizes that supporting older adults in processing and understanding their past can lead to improved mood, greater peace of mind, and better physical health.

OLLI Headquarters
$19 member / $34 non member
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu