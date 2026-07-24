OLLI: How Memories Inform Health

This program explores the powerful role memory plays in the health of older adults. As people age, long-term memories often become more vivid and influential, shaping identity and emotional well-being. Positive memories can offer comfort and stability, while unresolved or traumatic memories may contribute to stress, anxiety, or depression. Dr. Orie Quinn, founder of the Ozark Holistic Center and frequent OLLI presenter, emphasizes that supporting older adults in processing and understanding their past can lead to improved mood, greater peace of mind, and better physical health.