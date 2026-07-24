OLLI: Niokaska Creek Critters

Participants will join Suzanne Murphy, Education and Water Quality Specialist with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, to explore the world of creek-dwelling benthic macroinvertebrates-small, spineless organisms that play a key role in assessing freshwater ecology. Their diversity provides important clues about water quality and environmental health. This field-based lab will take place at Niokaska Creek at Gulley Park (unless an alternate venue is required). Participants will conduct a bug kick, collect macroinvertebrates, identify taxa, and use the findings to estimate the creek's water quality. All equipment will be provided. Waders are available upon request up to IRWP's supply limit. Participants are encouraged to bring weather-appropriate clothing, sun protection, a refillable water bottle, and a lawn chair. IRWP will provide a water cooler.