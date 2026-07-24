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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

OLLI: Niokaska Creek Critters

OLLI: Niokaska Creek Critters

Participants will join Suzanne Murphy, Education and Water Quality Specialist with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, to explore the world of creek-dwelling benthic macroinvertebrates-small, spineless organisms that play a key role in assessing freshwater ecology. Their diversity provides important clues about water quality and environmental health. This field-based lab will take place at Niokaska Creek at Gulley Park (unless an alternate venue is required). Participants will conduct a bug kick, collect macroinvertebrates, identify taxa, and use the findings to estimate the creek's water quality. All equipment will be provided. Waders are available upon request up to IRWP's supply limit. Participants are encouraged to bring weather-appropriate clothing, sun protection, a refillable water bottle, and a lawn chair. IRWP will provide a water cooler.

Gulley Park, Niokaska Creek
$19 member / $34 non member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Gulley Park, Niokaska Creek
1850 E Township St.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu