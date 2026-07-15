OLLI: Oil Painting For Beginners

Led by local artist and long time OLLI instructor Helen Eaton, this workshop guides beginning painters through the full process of creating an oil painting—from a blank canvas to a finished work of art. The class emphasizes hands-on learning supported by reference photographs, instructor demonstrations, and individualized guidance. Participants will complete a small painting of a bluebird, a project previously offered as an OLLI course in 2019. All materials (canvas, paint, brushes, palette, medium, etc.) are included in the class fee.