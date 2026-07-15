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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

OLLI: Oil Painting For Beginners

OLLI: Oil Painting For Beginners

Led by local artist and long time OLLI instructor Helen Eaton, this workshop guides beginning painters through the full process of creating an oil painting—from a blank canvas to a finished work of art. The class emphasizes hands-on learning supported by reference photographs, instructor demonstrations, and individualized guidance. Participants will complete a small painting of a bluebird, a project previously offered as an OLLI course in 2019. All materials (canvas, paint, brushes, palette, medium, etc.) are included in the class fee.

OLLI Headquarters
$35 member / $50 non member
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu