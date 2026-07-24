OLLI: Outsmarting Your Smart Phone
OLLI: Outsmarting Your Smart Phone
This workshop helps participants feel confident and capable when using their smartphones-whether iPhone or Android. Eric Howerton, an entrepreneur in the technology sector, will focus on everyday tasks that simplify life, such as finding and installing apps, using patient portals to communicate with healthcare providers, and navigating online shopping safely. Special attention will be given to password security, recognizing scams, and avoiding common online pitfalls. Participants will learn simple habits that protect privacy and keep devices running smoothly. Participants should bring a fully charged smart- phone (and/or tablet) to class.
OLLI Headquarters
$19 member / $34 non member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu