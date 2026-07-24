OLLI: Outsmarting Your Smart Phone

This workshop helps participants feel confident and capable when using their smartphones-whether iPhone or Android. Eric Howerton, an entrepreneur in the technology sector, will focus on everyday tasks that simplify life, such as finding and installing apps, using patient portals to communicate with healthcare providers, and navigating online shopping safely. Special attention will be given to password security, recognizing scams, and avoiding common online pitfalls. Participants will learn simple habits that protect privacy and keep devices running smoothly. Participants should bring a fully charged smart- phone (and/or tablet) to class.