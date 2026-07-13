OLLI: Ozark/AR Writers Book Club
OLLI: Ozark/AR Writers Book Club
Book Club participants will explore Arkansas and the Ozarks through four well-written books by Arkansas authors. Sept.2 - Backing Down the Protestant Trail by Harris Tay lor; Oct. 7 - Though Silent They Speak, by Abby Burnett; Nov. 4 - Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black; Dec. 2 - Cave Mountain by Benjamin Hale. Participants are expected to acquire their own books and read them before each meeting. Pearl’s Books in downtown Fayetteville offers a 20% discount when participants mention the OLLI Book Club. The class meets the first Wednesday of each month. (Current OLLI Members Only).
OLLI Headquarters
$29 member (only)
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Dec 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu