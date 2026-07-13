OLLI: Ozark/AR Writers Book Club

Book Club participants will explore Arkansas and the Ozarks through four well-written books by Arkansas authors. Sept.2 - Backing Down the Protestant Trail by Harris Tay lor; Oct. 7 - Though Silent They Speak, by Abby Burnett; Nov. 4 - Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black; Dec. 2 - Cave Mountain by Benjamin Hale. Participants are expected to acquire their own books and read them before each meeting. Pearl’s Books in downtown Fayetteville offers a 20% discount when participants mention the OLLI Book Club. The class meets the first Wednesday of each month. (Current OLLI Members Only).