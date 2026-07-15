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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

OLLI: Postcards From Italy-An OLLI Journey

OLLI: Postcards From Italy-An OLLI Journey

Participants will revisit the beauty of Venice, Florence, Rome, and Sorrento through Doug Talbott’s curated presentation of photographs from OLLI’s 2026 Italy journey. The program highlights iconic landmarks, candid moments, and the spirit of shared travel, offering both a chance to relive the experience and a pre view of what future OLLI adventures may hold. Lunch will be provided and is included in the cost of program.

OLLI Headquarters
$35 member / $50 non member
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu