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OLLI: Route 66 At100: The Highway That Shaped America

OLLI: Route 66 At100: The Highway That Shaped America

Known as the Mother Road, America’s Main Street, and the Will Rogers Highway, Route 66 was officially established on November 11, 1926, as part of America’s numbered highway system. As the highway approaches its 100th anniversary in 2026, interest in Route 66 continues to grow, with communities across the country celebrating its enduring legacy and influence on American culture.

In this class, Michelle Place will explore Route 66’s historical role in travel and migration. How did Route 66 become a pop culture icon, and what caused the highway to fade from popularity before experiencing a more recent revival? Participants will discover how the road helped shape the American experience and why it remains a powerful symbol of freedom, adventure, and opportunity nearly a century after its creation.

Michelle Place retired from the Tulsa Historical Society in 2023. She currently volunteers at the National Archives and teaches at OLLI. Drawing on her extensive experience in public history and education, Michelle will guide participants through the fascinating story of one of America’s most beloved highways, examining its impact on communities, culture, and the American imagination as it nears its centennial celebration.

OLLI Headquarters
$19 member / $34 non member
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu