OLLI: Saint Nicholas: The Man, The Myth, The Legend

Consider the familiar story of Santa Claus—the red-suited figure said to live at the North Pole and deliver gifts each Christmas— while exploring the historical evidence behind the real person who inspired this enduring tradition.

At St. Nicholas Orthodox Church (3171 S. 48th Street in Springdale), Fr. Paul Fuller presents a documentary and discussion on the life of St. Nicholas, a third-century Christian bishop who became a patron of churches, countries, children, and sailors around the world. Revered across Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant traditions, St. Nicholas remains one of the most widely recognized figures in Christian history.

Through this program, participants examine what is historically known, what is considered legend, and how his story evolved over time. The session offers a portrait of a courageous Christian leader whose commitment to truth left a lasting cultural impact.

Following the class, participants will enjoy a Mediterranean meal.