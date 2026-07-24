OLLI: Shaping Healthier Communities-Inside the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine

This program offers participants an immersive visit to the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine (AWSOM) and the Heartland Whole Health Institute, highlighting their shared commitment to whole-person health and the future of healthcare delivery in Arkansas. The experience begins at AWSOM with a guided tour of its innovative learning environments, including medical simulation areas that reflect real-world clinical settings. The visit continues at the Heartland Whole Health Institute, where leadership guides participants through spaces dedicated to research, collaboration, and community well-being. An art-focused walkthrough demonstrates how Heartland integrates creativity and aesthetics to enhance emotional well-being and reinforce whole-health principles. Throughout the program, AWSOM faculty and Heartland leadership facilitate discussions on integrative medical education, innovative care models, and their efforts to improve healthcare access across Arkansas-particularly in rural communities. Participants will also learn about Heartland initiatives aimed at transforming healthcare through policy and research, including efforts to expand statewide capacity for critical graduate medical education training programs. Together, the experience provides a concise yet meaningful look at how these organizations are shaping the future of whole-person health and strengthening the healthcare workforce. Activity Level: 1 (Current members only)