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OLLI: The Civil War in Northwest Arkansas: Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment

OLLI: The Civil War in Northwest Arkansas: Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment

Experience the history firsthand through a special program at the Prairie Grove reenactment. The day begins with a guided tour of military camps led by a park interpreter, offering opportunities to speak with staff and reenactors portraying historical units. Following the tour, participants may stay to observe the reenactment, gaining a deeper appreciation for the events and experiences of the Civil War in the region.

Activity Level:1

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park
$19 member / $34 non member
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park
Latta Barn
Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72752
olli.uark.edu