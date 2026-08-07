OLLI: The Civil War in Northwest Arkansas: Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment
OLLI: The Civil War in Northwest Arkansas: Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment
Experience the history firsthand through a special program at the Prairie Grove reenactment. The day begins with a guided tour of military camps led by a park interpreter, offering opportunities to speak with staff and reenactors portraying historical units. Following the tour, participants may stay to observe the reenactment, gaining a deeper appreciation for the events and experiences of the Civil War in the region.
Activity Level:1
Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park
$19 member / $34 non member
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu