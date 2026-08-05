OLLI: The Civil War in Northwest Arkansas: "I Can See The Hand of Providence" - The Battle of Prairie Grove
OLLI: The Civil War in Northwest Arkansas: "I Can See The Hand of Providence" - The Battle of Prairie Grove
This program explores the Battle of Prairie Grove and its significance in determining control of Northwest Arkansas, Missouri, and Indian Territory. In late 1862, multiple armies converged in a decisive conflict that deeply affected both soldiers and civilians in the region.
Liam Connor, Park Ranger at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, provides an in-depth account of the battle’s causes, outcomes, and lasting impact, connecting historical events to their continuing influence in the region today.
OLLI Headquarters
$19 member / $34 non member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu