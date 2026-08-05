OLLI: What's The Matter With Capitalism
OLLI: What's The Matter With Capitalism
This class traces the development of capitalism from its origins in the mid-18th century to its modern forms. Participants explore earlier systems such as mercantilism and examine the emergence of capital as a central economic force, along with the critiques it has generated.
Dr. Jeff Nash, Emeritus Professor of Sociology, explains key ideas without technical language, focusing on how capitalism has endured both minor and major crises. The discussion includes perspectives from supporters and critics alike— including Marx—and reviews the system’s efficiency and productive power. Contemporary topics such as monetary policy, surveillance capitalism, and artificial intelligence are also introduced.
OLLI Headquarters
$24 member / $39 non-member
Every 2 weeks through Nov 16, 2026.
Monday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Monday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu