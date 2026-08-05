OLLI: What's The Matter With Capitalism

This class traces the development of capitalism from its origins in the mid-18th century to its modern forms. Participants explore earlier systems such as mercantilism and examine the emergence of capital as a central economic force, along with the critiques it has generated.

Dr. Jeff Nash, Emeritus Professor of Sociology, explains key ideas without technical language, focusing on how capitalism has endured both minor and major crises. The discussion includes perspectives from supporters and critics alike— including Marx—and reviews the system’s efficiency and productive power. Contemporary topics such as monetary policy, surveillance capitalism, and artificial intelligence are also introduced.