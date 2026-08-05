OLLI: Wooden Spoon-Tradition, Craft, And A Taste of Community

Participants visit a distinctive Northwest Arkansas destination to learn the story behind The Wooden Spoon. They explore how an original Illinois barn was relocated and reconstructed in Gentry, becoming a space rooted in craftsmanship and tradition.

The program also introduces the Mennonite community and the values reflected in the building and its food offerings. Participants then have time to relax, connect, and purchase food independently. Participants leave with a greater appreciation for community, heritage, and hospitality.

The program fee covers administrative costs only; all food and beverages will be purchased individually (cost TBD).