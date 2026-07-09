On the House
On the House
Free live music every Wednesday.
Looking for the best way to spend your evening? Join us every Wednesday in the RØDE House for On the House, featuring free live music from local and national artists.
Free, no tickets required.
Open to all ages. You must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol.
The Momentary
Every week through Dec 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com