Open Figure Drawing Sessions Every Monday at Fenix

Join us every Monday from 6–8 pm, beginning October 5, 2026, for informal, non-instructional figure drawing sessions with a live, undraped model.

Open to artists of all skill levels, these relaxed sessions offer an opportunity to draw from life, practice, and connect with other local artists. No experience is necessary. Volunteer artists host each session and will be available to offer feedback or guidance upon request.

Every Monday beginning October 5, 2026

6–8 pm

$15 per session

18+ only

Please bring your preferred drawing materials and a drawing board if you have one. Chairs are plentiful, but easels and drawing boards are limited.

Note: Please check the gallery website or social media for closures; cancellations may occur due to holidays, weather or special events.