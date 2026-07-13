Opening Reception: Arkansas Portraits Exhibition

Join us on Thursday, August 13, to celebrate the opening of Arkansas Portraits: Black and White Photographs from the Farm Security Administration Collection, 1935–1938.

This compelling exhibition features 24 black-and-white photographs taken across Arkansas during the Great Depression, many selected from Patsy G. Watkins' award-winning book It’s All Done Gone: Arkansas Photographs from the Farm Security Administration Collection, 1935–1943. Drawn from the Library of Congress collection, the exhibition includes work by renowned photographers Ben Shahn, Dorothea Lange, Walker Evans, Carl Mydans, Russell Lee, and Arthur Rothstein.

In addition to the photographs, visitors will discover educational panels exploring the history and impact of the Farm Security Administration photography project, biographies of the featured photographers, and a display of cameras representing the same models used to capture these iconic images.

The exhibition will be on view August 13–October 17, 2026, during gallery hours (Thursday–Saturday, 10 AM–2 PM) or by appointment.

The opening reception is free and open to all.