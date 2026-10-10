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Ornament & Stocking Decorating w/Cats!

Ornament & Stocking Decorating w/Cats!

Get your holiday jingle jangle on at our ornament & stocking decorating event with the Smitten Kitten felines!

We’ll provide all the crafty needs & some treats, you bring your holiday cheer & cuddles for the kitties. All proceeds go to benefit our adoptable cats!

The Smitten Kitten NWA
$35
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Smitten Kitten NWA
479-308-4046
catparty@smittenkittennwa.org
http://www.smittenkittennwa.org
The Smitten Kitten NWA
524 W Sycamore St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703
479-308-4046
catparty@smittenkittennwa.org
http://www.smittenkittennwa.org