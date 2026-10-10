Ornament & Stocking Decorating w/Cats!
Ornament & Stocking Decorating w/Cats!
Get your holiday jingle jangle on at our ornament & stocking decorating event with the Smitten Kitten felines!
We’ll provide all the crafty needs & some treats, you bring your holiday cheer & cuddles for the kitties. All proceeds go to benefit our adoptable cats!
The Smitten Kitten NWA
$35
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Smitten Kitten NWA
479-308-4046
catparty@smittenkittennwa.org
The Smitten Kitten NWA
524 W Sycamore StFayetteville, Arkansas 72703
479-308-4046
catparty@smittenkittennwa.org