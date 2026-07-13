Outstanding in the Field at the Momentary

OUTSTANDING IN THE FIELD BRINGS THE KITCHEN TO ITS SOURCE: THE OPEN LAND. cOME TOGETHER AROUND ONE LONG TABLE OUTDOORS FOR A TRULY SPECIAL MEAL.

At The Momentary in Bentonville, where contemporary art spills into open space and imagination roams free, we’re setting a table that feels more like a living artwork than a dinner. Inspired by bold installations and gallery walls that pulse with color and meaning, diners will gather longside a feast crafted by Guest Chef Micah Klasky of The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel—a chef whose cuisine feels like a conversation between Arkansas and the world. Klasky’s seasonal menus celebrate the High South with thoughtful, locally sourced ingredients and inventive preparations that are unpretentious yet unexpectedly delightful, much like the art that surrounds you.

Tickets are $390, reserve your spot online today.

HOST: The Momentary

GUEST CHEF: Micah Klasky | The Hive at 21C Museum Hotel

GUEST BEVERAGE PRODUCER: Mountain Valley Spring Water