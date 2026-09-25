Paint And Pints

"Amber Leibee of Adventure Arts makes painting fun in this 90 minute watercolor class. Even people who don't think they are artists have fun and typically like what they create! This months theme is Fall Foliage.

1 drink (beer, wine or nonalcoholic options), supplies and instruction are provided in cost of class. $40. Space is limited to 15 people. Bring a friend or join the class and make a new friend. Tickets: https://square.link/u/BvmnVohT"