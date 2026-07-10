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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Paint N' Sip

Paint N' Sip

Paint with purpose: You’ll have the opportunity to paint one of the bright faces of our adoptable animals looking for a home! Any artist level is encouraged to come and paint a portrait of any of our adoptable animals that will go home with their future adopter.

BYOB!: Feel free to bring a drink or snacks to enjoy as you paint, we'll have limited options to drink for attendees. Don't forget to bring a friend to enjoy the food and fun with!

Meet the models: Get to know the pets you’ll be painting! Before we begin, you’ll have the chance to meet and learn about the furry friends who will be featured in your artwork.

Let’s paint a brighter future for our pets, one brushstroke at a time.

The event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early!

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas