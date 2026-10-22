Pastry Week | Cookbook Writing Workshop with Stacey Mei Yan Fong
Pastry Week | Cookbook Writing Workshop with Stacey Mei Yan Fong
Join award-winning baker, cookbook author, and storyteller Stacey Mei Yan Fong for an inspiring workshop on the art of cookbook writing. Drawing from her experience creating beautifully personal and recipe-driven books, Stacey will share insights into developing a cookbook concept, crafting compelling stories around food, and transforming cherished recipes into a cohesive narrative. Whether you’re dreaming of writing your own cookbook, documenting family recipes, or exploring food writing for the first time, this workshop offers practical guidance, creative inspiration, and an inside look at the publishing process from idea to finished book.
Tickets are $15 ($12/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.
The Momentary
$15 ($12/members)
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Artist Group Info
The Momentary
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com