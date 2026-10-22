Pastry Week | Cookbook Writing Workshop with Stacey Mei Yan Fong

Join award-winning baker, cookbook author, and storyteller Stacey Mei Yan Fong for an inspiring workshop on the art of cookbook writing. Drawing from her experience creating beautifully personal and recipe-driven books, Stacey will share insights into developing a cookbook concept, crafting compelling stories around food, and transforming cherished recipes into a cohesive narrative. Whether you’re dreaming of writing your own cookbook, documenting family recipes, or exploring food writing for the first time, this workshop offers practical guidance, creative inspiration, and an inside look at the publishing process from idea to finished book.

Tickets are $15 ($12/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.